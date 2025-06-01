Doncaster RLFC suffer agonising defeat to Bradford Bulls

Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Doncaster RLFC haven’t beaten Bradford Bulls for over 50 years but all that looked set to change in the Betfred Championship clash at the Eco-Power Stadium.

With just six minutes of normal time remaining, the Dons led the former World Club champions by two points and looked all set to inflict only the third defeat of the season on the joint leaders.

But with the Bradford defence at sixes and sevens, scrum-half Connor Robinson’s decision to kick ahead backfired as it was caught by a defender.

With the help of a free-kick, Bulls worked the ball up field where some slick handling down the line saw winger Jayden Okunbor cross out wide on 75 minutes to give his side a 24-22 lead.

That’s the way it stayed until Bulls’ try-line pressure told when Ebon Scurr crashed his way over for a converted try on the hooter to make it 30-22.

There were few indications early on that arguably the best game of the season at the ground would be so close at the end as Bulls, who have proved fast starters all season, raced into a 10-0 lead.

Even at that stage it was vital that the Dons scored the next try and they did just that on 24 minutes when winger Luke Briscoe rounded off some smart handling when forcing his way over in the corner.

The Dons drew level at 10-10 on 31 minutes. Full-back Craig Hall, who made up for his poor tackle in the build-up to Bradford’s second try, with his subsequent link-up play, produced a neat grubber kick to the line which PNG international winger Edene Gebbie reached just in time

Both sides went close to breaking the deadlock in the closing stages of the first half and Briscoe would have backed himself to score had the final pass not been around his knees.

Bulls regained the lead on 49 minutes. Second-rower Zac Fulton dropped on the loose ball over the line after former RU star Guy Armitage had beaten Briscoe to a high kick to the corner by Joe Keyes and palmed the ball down.

The Dons hit the front for the first time on 55 minutes. After collecting a high kick by Bradford, which had blown back by the blustery wind, they moved the ball to the left where Gebbie rounded two defenders before racing over 40 metres for a spectacular try goaled by Robinson.

Hooker Mitch Souter spotted a gap close in and with Keyes adding the extras, Bulls led 20-16.

Young Hull FC dual-reg utility-back Logan Moy replaced Hall just short of the hour and within three minutes of making his debut, he raced over for a converted try, after good work by Briscoe and the lively Watson Boas had turned defence into attack.

Robinson, who had a good game apart from taking the wrong option when electing to kick, added the extras to give his side a two-point lead.

The Dons had played well enough to win the game but in the final analysis they came away empty handed and dropped a couple of places in the table.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Burns, Matagi, Smeaton, Jones, McConnell, Subs: Misky, Gardiner, Hepi, Moy.