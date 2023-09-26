Doncaster RLFC star man ready to embrace challenge of Betfred Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He regularly came off his wing looking for the ball and made good yardage in possession, as he has done on a number of occasions throughout the 2023 season during which he again proved a fans’ favourite.

“It’s been a decent season to be fair,” he said. “I’ve a few little things that I need to work on but every year since I’ve been here I feel like I’ve improved due to the coaching and my time out on the pitch,” he said.

“There has been a lot of competition for places this season and that brings out the best in you because you know you have to play well in games to keep your place in the team.”

Dons' Tom Halliday celebrates promotion.

Goole-based Halliday, who celebrated promotion with his family, including son Elvis Raymond, says the experience of being on the losing side in successive play-off finals helped spur the team on in Sunday’s game.

“None of the players, like me, who had played in the finals at Workington and Swinton wanted to be on the losing side again and that is what made Sunday’s win over North Wales extra special,” he said.

“Having home advantage helped because the fans made a lot of noise and that always gives you a boost.

“The fact that the weather was better than had been forecast also helped because we thought a heavy pitch, which we’d prepared for in training, might help them but fortunately it remained fine for most of the day.”

One of the fastest players in League One, Halliday is ‘buzzing’ at the prospect of challenging himself against Championship defences next season if he is offered a new deal.

He previously played for Dewsbury Rams in the second tier after switching codes from rugby union before joining Dons in 2019, initially on loan.