News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Doncaster RLFC star man ready to embrace challenge of Betfred Championship

Doncaster RLFC winger Tom Halliday produced a typically industrious display in Sunday’s Betfred League One promotion play-off final win over North Wales Crusaders at the Eco-Power Stadium.
By Steve Hossack
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He regularly came off his wing looking for the ball and made good yardage in possession, as he has done on a number of occasions throughout the 2023 season during which he again proved a fans’ favourite.

“It’s been a decent season to be fair,” he said. “I’ve a few little things that I need to work on but every year since I’ve been here I feel like I’ve improved due to the coaching and my time out on the pitch,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There has been a lot of competition for places this season and that brings out the best in you because you know you have to play well in games to keep your place in the team.”

Dons' Tom Halliday celebrates promotion.Dons' Tom Halliday celebrates promotion.
Dons' Tom Halliday celebrates promotion.
Most Popular

Goole-based Halliday, who celebrated promotion with his family, including son Elvis Raymond, says the experience of being on the losing side in successive play-off finals helped spur the team on in Sunday’s game.

“None of the players, like me, who had played in the finals at Workington and Swinton wanted to be on the losing side again and that is what made Sunday’s win over North Wales extra special,” he said.

“Having home advantage helped because the fans made a lot of noise and that always gives you a boost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fact that the weather was better than had been forecast also helped because we thought a heavy pitch, which we’d prepared for in training, might help them but fortunately it remained fine for most of the day.”

One of the fastest players in League One, Halliday is ‘buzzing’ at the prospect of challenging himself against Championship defences next season if he is offered a new deal.

He previously played for Dewsbury Rams in the second tier after switching codes from rugby union before joining Dons in 2019, initially on loan.

“We know it’s going to be tough as has been shown by the fact that Workington, who went up in 2021 came back down the following season and last season’s champions Keighley were relegated at the weekend, but you don’t know all the circumstances.”

Related topics:Doncaster RLFCLeague OneNorth WalesGoole