Doncaster RLFC secure much-needed win against Barrow Raiders

Shane Toal is brought to a halt by Sam Smeaton and Aaron York. Photo: Rob Terrace

Richard Horne’s injury-hit side went into Sunday’s clash at the Keepmoat Stadium in desperate need of a pick-me-up after going five games without a win.

Chief executive Carl Hall had addressed worried fans with a 20-minute video interview on the club website last week - delivering something of a rallying call with the club’s place in the League One play-offs hanging in the balance.

And Doncaster’s players provided the perfect response with a battling victory against a Barrow side still in the running for the one automatic promotion spot.

Matty Beharrell converted his own try to give the Dons an early lead but the visitors fought back to lead 10-6 at half time.

Liam Tindall’s converted try shortly after the restart put the home team back ahead before both sides exchanged penalties and were tied at 14-14.

A debut try from loan signing Loui McConnell, converted by another recent loan arrival in Jake Sweeting, saw Doncaster lead 20-14 with ten minutes to play.

Shane Toal went over in the corner for Barrow but Jamie Dallimore missed the conversion to level the scores and Jason Tali powered over for the home side in the dying moments.

Matty Beharrell goes over for the game's opening try despite the attentions of Luke Cresswell. Photo: Rob Terrace

Doncaster remain fourth in the table following a surprise 40-18 win for third-placed North Wales at leaders Workington Town.

Workington are the visitors to the Keepmoat Stadium next Sunday with the Dons just two points clear of Hunslet in seventh.