Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne hails 'best performance of season' against Featherstone

Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne sets high standards for his players and is never afraid to be critical if those standards aren’t met.

But the former Hull FC legend had only praise for his charges as they pulled off a 24-12 win over Featherstone Rovers at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday night.

“It was probably our best performance of the year,” enthused Horne. “We’d had a meeting with the spine of the side after the disappointing defeat at York last week and spoke about the halves getting hold of the ball more (and controlling the play) which I felt that they did for large parts of the game.

“We spoke about moving the ball because they’ve got big pack and we felt that if we tried to match them down the middle we might struggle doing that.

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

“We regularly speak about playing like we did today but our halves don’t always get their hands on the ball enough to control games. We did tonight.

“The players finally listened because we’d fired a few warning shots across the bow that if they didn’t they might not find themselves in the team next week and that pressure helped produce that sort of performance. The challenge now is for the boys to back it up against Barrow at home on Sunday and beyond.

“We made a few changes for various reasons, for instance we wanted to rest Jason Tali who has got through a lot of work in recent games and who we felt looked a bit tired of late, and they all did what was asked of them and that is all we ever want from the players.

“We give the players a way of playing and we also let them play what they see within that, and tonight we wanted them to get the ball out wide which they did which gave such as (centre) Reece Lyne a bit of time on the ball. I thought he looked strong and caused them problems as did Bureta on the wing.

“Brad Hey came back in at centre (for Jason) and I thought he did well and had probably his best game of the season.”

Craig Hall, preferred at full-back to Josh Guzdek, was one of many others to catch Horne’s eye with a near faultless display against one of his former clubs.

“He’s a smart player who has played a lot of games in this division after dropping down from Super League. He’s got great skill and knows how to play the game and when to link up in attack.”

He added: “I thought the middles were outstanding - Sui put in another big shift – and (fellow prop) Brad Knowles who has been wanting more minutes on the field, played for an hour, during which time he ran hard and made some good contacts.

“Greg Burns will always give you a good service at acting half-back and he did so tonight. He played more minutes than planned with Joe Lovodua, who was down to replace him during the second half, having to cover for Connor Robinson at scrum-half when he came off with a leg injury.”