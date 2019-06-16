Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne calls for improvement if Dons are to beat Newcastle
Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne admits his charges will have to play better to beat Newcastle in his weekend’s League One clash than in Friday’s 22-20 win at second-placed Hunslet.
“I think they picked our pockets when they came to our place at the start of the season and I think we did the same to them on Friday,” he said.
“I thought Hunslet controlled and managed the game better but we dug in at the end and ended coming away with the result and sometimes that is all that matters.
“We didn’t play anywhere near as well as we had done when beating Oldham the previous week – at least not with the ball in hand.
“We looked a little bit flat and I don’t know why that is because I’d given the boys plenty of rest and recovery coming into the game. It’s something we’ll have to address this week and moving forward.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I thought both sides made a lot of mistakes and it seemed as though neither team wanted to win the game at times.
“The conditions (it rained heavily for an hour prior to the game) might have played a small part in a few contact errors but our game management was poor, particularly early doors, and it will have to be better against Newcastle.
“We forced some errors defensively - and we’ve got some pace and players who can finish – in the build up to some of our tries but in the end the result was mainly due to our grit and determination.”
Newcastle became only the second side this season to beat leaders Whitehaven on Sunday and with Workington Town also winning the Dons dropped out of the play-off places on points difference.