Doncaster RLFC return to winning ways against London Skolars

But, needing to make inroads into Dewsbury’s superior points difference, they will have been disappointed to concede four converted tries without reply in the last 13 minutes - especially against a side down to 12 men for most of that period.

Skolars had no answer to a rampant Doncaster side, who have made the Eco-Power Stadium a fortress this season, in the first half and the game was effectively over as a contest long before the break as the home side scored almost a point a minute on their way to a 36-0 interval lead.

Scrum-half Connor Robinson, who also converted all six touchdowns as well as dummying his way over a well-taken brace, was outstanding as was his half-back partner Ben Johnston.

Josh Veacock scores the Dons' opening try. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The forwards ran hard and showed a willingness to keep the ball alive as they laid a platform for the two half-backs.

That was typified by prop Keelan Foster in the build-up to the first try scored by Australian hooker Josh Veacock who was making his first start for the club. Brett Ferres and Luke Cooper also caught the eye in that respect.

Robinson, who finished with 28 points, made it 12-0 in as many minutes.

The Dons failed to capitalize on two further chances on different flanks before Robinson touched down again.

Winger Jack Sanderson squeezed in at the corner prior to leading scorer Sam Smeaton going over.

Full-back Elliott Hall, who had done well with a high kick on his own line seconds earlier, touched down after backing up a break by Robinson.

A typical break by Johnston set-up skipper Smeaton’s second converted try of the game eight minutes after the restart.

Dean Roberts, who made an impact off the bench, touched down on 53 minutes.

Skolars’ first attack of note this half saw them open their account with a close-range converted try by prop Lamont Bryan to make it 48-6.

Robinson served up the try-scoring pass to Johnston on the hour as the Dons topped the 50-point mark with 20 minutes still on the clock.

A strong midfield run by Sanderson set up Johnston’s second try on 67 minutes to make it 60-6.

There looked to be more points in the offing when Skolars had centre Aaron Small sin-binned for a foul on the half-back but that is not how it turned out.