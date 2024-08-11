Doncaster RLFC record thrilling win over high-flying Toulouse Olympique

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC served up an extra 55th birthday present for CEO Carl Hall when beating high-flying French side Toulouse Olympique 20-18 in a magnificent Betfred Championship clash at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday night.

Their hopes of beating the second-placed visitors, who have been the form side in the division in the last couple of months during which time they have dropped just one point, looked like being dashed when Toulouse scored a hotly-disputed converted try in the 78th minute.

With the boos of the Doncaster crowd, who rightly viewed the try-scoring pass well forward, ringing around the stadium, Toulouse half-back Jake Shorrocks added the conversion to put his side 18-14 ahead.

But, in a dramatic finish, substitute Craig Hall touched down after centre Brad Hey palmed a loose ball from a Connor Robinson grubber kick over the line towards him.

Robinson, who had failed with an easier last-minute kick to earn his side a 22-22 draw at third-placed Sheffield Eagles last week, sent to touchline conversion between the post to earn the Dons their best win of the season.

The Dons, who had rarely looked like scoring in Toulouse when going down 52-0 in June, took just five minutes to put points on the board. Winger Luke Briscoe climbed above his opposite number to palm a kick to the corner inside for full-back Josh Guzdek to touch down for a try converted by Robinson.

The full-time French side hit back with their big mobile forwards taking the game to the home side who were forced to dig deep to defend their line.

Just when it looked as the Dons had survived a testing spell, hooker Callum Gahan crossed from acting half-back on 15 minutes. Shorrocks added the extras to level the scores.

The Dons denied Toulouse a second try on 24 minutes when scrambling the ball dead from a neat grubber kick.

Toulouse continued to enjoy the better of the territorial exchanges – the Dons finding it hard at times to make good yardage out of defence - but their efforts to turn pressure into points were thwarted by Doncaster’s outstanding defensive efforts.

Toulouse finally got their noses in front on 36 minutes when second-rower Dominique Peyeoux touched down after a team-mate had palmed down a kick to the corner. Shorrocks again added the conversion to give his side a 12-6 lead.

The Dons hit back with the last play of the half when centre Jason Tali, who had an impressive game, forced his way over out wide after some slick handling down the line in the Toulouse 20.

Robinson’s touchline conversion which would have seen his side, who had produced arguably their best first half performance of the season, go in level at half-time, sail just wide.

A superb run by stand-off Watson Boas on 44 minutes created the position in the Toulouse 20 from which Robinson kicked for the corner to Briscoe who managed to palm the ball back inside for Hey but he appeared to lose his footing and couldn’t hold the ball and the chance of a third try was lost.

Toulouse returned to the attack and looked certain to score on 51 minutes after they had created an overlap on their right but the Dons scrambled well to defend their line.

A bad mistake by full-back Olly Ashall-Bott when dealing with a Boas grubber kick saw the Dons gain a foothold in the Toulouse 20 which led to Robinson levelling the scores with a 55th minute penalty.

Good handling by the Dons got Guzdek into space in the Toulouse half a couple of minutes later. Hooker Joe Lovodua got over in the same set but was pulled back for a forward pass

The noisy home crowd didn’t have long to wait to cheer another Doncaster score, however, Robinson booting over another penalty at the start of the final quarter to give his side a 14-12 lead which few people would have predicted before the game.

Fears that the Dons earlier defensive efforts would take its toll in the closing stages proved unfounded and it was Toulouse who seemed to be feeling the pace until they found their second wind ten minutes time and crossed the line only to have the try disallowed for a forward pass.

But when stand-off Ryan Rivett went over in the 78th minute their long unbeaten run looked set to continue. But the Dons had the final say.

Dons: Guzdek, Briscoe, Hey, Tali, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Baxter, Lovodua, Knowles, Smeaton, Wallace, McConnell. Subs: Sutcliffe, Pauli, Hall, Mafi.