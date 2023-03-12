The Dons had missed the chance to level the scores at 20-all from a penalty and looked set to bow off the Wembley trail until the speedy Halliday latched on to a loose ball and held off his opposite number in a thrilling run to the line for a try converted by scrum-half Connor Robinson.

The win made it four from four for the Dons this season but they have not had their own way in any of them and this was another game they could easily have lost and there is still work to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a never-say-die attitude, and a bit of luck with two of their tries, saw them get over the line.

Tom Halliday scored the Dons' opening try. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Town drew first blood when second-rower Jack Stephenson broke strongly down the left before finding stand-off Ciaran Walker on his inside and he held off the cover to score a try he also converted.

Jack Sanderson went close for the Dons, who fielded a much-changed back-line which included Hull KR youngster Jack Potter who showed some neat touches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town doubled their lead on 18 minutes when full-back Jordan Burns sending winger Sean Sabutey sprinting in for a second try to make it 12-0.

Robinson came into his own in the second quarter making a try and scoring one as well as converting both to leave it all square at the break of a hard-fought cup tie.

He picked out skipper Sam Smeaton following a crossfield run along the Town defensive line with the centre doing well to give Halliday the chance to score from close range.

Robinson then scored from his own grubber-kick, which struck a defender, on the stroke of half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town missed a good chance to regain the lead after the break but did so when Sabutey touched down from Walker’s grubber kick to give his side a 16-12 lead on 52 minutes.

The Dons hit the front for the first time on 63 minutes. Town failed to deal with a high kick to the corner and full-back Elliot Hall took full advantage to dot down for a try superbly converted from touch by Robinson.

Town opened up a 20-18 lead on 66 minutes with Sabutey finishing off a 50m move.

That’s the way it stayed until Halliday’s late heroics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad