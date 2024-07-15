Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC drew a blank on their first ever visit to the LNER Community Stadium when going down 27-0 against York Knights who leapfrogged above them into the top half the Betfred Championship table.

It was the second time in recent weeks that the Dons, who have been finding tries hard to come by at times, have failed to score.

As was the case in the 52-0 defeat against Toulouse, the Dons attack rarely clicked into gear and in-form Knights had few problems putting them to the sword as they avenged an opening day defeat at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Dons badly missed the power of the suspended Pauli Pauli in the forwards but it is unlikely that had he played it would have changed the result against a side which has now won six of its last eight games.

It was a disappointing return to the club he joined the Dons from several years ago for scrum-half Connor Robinson. He was sin-binned, taunted by home fans and not given much chance to shine by the York players.

Centre/second-rower Brad Hey, another former York player, also failed to make much impact for Richard Horne’s side.

The Dons welcomed back former Super League winger Luke Briscoe after several weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, but he also got little chance to shine in a well-beaten side who will need to play much better if they are to avoid defeat against Featherstone Rovers at Post Office Road on Saturday night.

Prop Suaia Matagi was one of the few Doncaster players to play to his potential although his fellow front-rower Brad Knowles also took the ball in hard at times in the first half.

Knights drew first blood after an even start when hooker Sam Cook dummied his way over from acting half-back. Full-back Will Dagger added the extras.

Fouled over his own line by Robinson which led to the half-back being yellow-carded later in the half, Dagger kicked a penalty following a high tackle by skipper Brett Ferres.

Given the balance of play Dons head coach Richard Horne would probably have been glad to go in just 8-0 behind. But the Knights struck just before the break when a cut-out pass gave York’s top try-scorer Joe Brown the chance to dance around Bureta Faraimo. Dagger’s conversion came back off the post.

Although the Dons overturned a similar half time deficit at Dewsbury the previous week, they never looked like repeating the feat as indiscipline and poor handling continued to hamper their efforts to put points on the board.

But for some solid try-line defence, York would have added to their two second half tries - the first of which saw Oli Field win the race to a clever grubber kick by impressive half-back Ata Hingano.

Centre Nikau Williams made the second for Brown late on when he scooped up a dropped pass by Ferres just outside his own 20 and ran towards the line before sending the winger over for his 14th try of the season.

Dagger again converted prior to landing a last-minute drop goal.

Dons: Guzdek, Briscoe, Lyne, Tali, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Matagi, Lovodua, Knowles, Hey, Ferres, Wilde. Subs: Foster, McConnell, Hall, Mafi.