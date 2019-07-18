Doncaster RLFC: Pete Green reacts to important win at North Wales Crusaders
Doncaster RLFC climbed to fourth in the Betfred League One table on points difference following their 30-0 win over North Wales Crusaders at the Queensway Stadium.
“It’s a good position to be in with just four games left, although Hunslet do have two games in hand,” said Dons assistant boss Pete Green.
“It was a must-win game for us, as it was for them, after losing against (leaders) Whitehaven the previous week.
“I never thought that we were in danger of losing the game and could have led by more than 14-0 at half time. We also scored some nice tries.
“But it was probably a tougher game at times than the score would suggest and their big forwards ran hard down the middle.
“We coughed up too much ball, particularly in the first half, and we probably had ten minutes in both halves when we didn’t see the ball.
“Fortunately, we scrambled well in defence and it’s obviously pleasing to keep another clean sheet especially against a side which had scored 30 points at (second-placed) Oldham last week.
“But we’ll have to show better ball control in the big games that we’ll face at the end of the season if we make the play-offs and know when to play an expansive game and when to play it tight.”
Although former England star Rangi Chase didn’t get on the score sheet, Green was pleased with his contribution and the way his partnership with Matty Beharrell is shaping up.
“It was only Rangi’s second game back (after two years out) and he’s still not match fit. He will work with the conditioner over the next two weeks when we are without a game,” he said.