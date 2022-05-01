Doncaster RLFC on the up after excellent win against Oldham

The start was delayed 15 minutes due to the club doctor being held up in traffic but the two teams made up for lost time in a game which went down to the wire.

It wasn’t the most free-flowing of games but the intensity of the action and the closeness of the scores made amends.

Oldham broke the deadlock against the run of play on 16 minutes when full-back Owen Restall, the division’s top scorer this season with 11 tries in five games, joined the attack 30 metres out and he fed centre Kian Morgan who defied the efforts of three defenders on a 25m run to the line.

Connor Robinson scores for the Dons. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Former Super League star Martyn Ridyard added the extras.

With defences on top, and both sides completing high, clear-cut chances were limited.

The Dons drew level on 34 minutes when skipper Sam Smeaton sent centre Robbie Storey over from close range for a try converted by Connor Robinson after returning Featherstone loanee Loui McConnell had created the position with a storming break.

That’s how it stood at half time though the Dons had to dig deep in the last couple of minutes of the half to deny Oldham on both flanks after winger Travis Corrion had done well to boot the ball dead in the nick of time.

Dons' Travis Corrion makes good ground. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

With veteran Ben Cockayne starting to give them more options from acting half-back, the Dons opened the second half in lively fashion.

Winger Tom Halliday, who again ran well with ball in hand, did well to beat Morgan to David Hewitt’s astute kick over the line.

But it only proved a stay of execution as James Thornton powered his way over from close range for a 50th minute converted try to make 12-6 to the visitors.

Oldham somehow managed to deny Joe Fella, who raced into a huge gap 20m out and looked a certain scorer, but their joy was short-lived as Robinson crossed from close range for a try he also converted to level the scores at the start of the final quarter.

Robinson held his nerve to kick two late penalties to secure his side their best win of the season.