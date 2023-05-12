“They are the team everyone is looking to beat,” said Dons head coach Richard Horne.

“They’ve retained a lot of players from last season’s Championship campaign and they are a class side so it’s going to be a challenge but we are looking forward to it.

“Although the fact that their pitch is narrower than the one here at Eco-Power will present us with a challenge, the boys are in good form and we’ll be going there on the back of two good wins against top-four rivals.

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne.

“With the exception of winger Jack Sanderson, we’ve got a healthy squad so we’ve no excuses if we don’t come away with the points which would see us go level with them.

“If we put in a performance like we did in the 46-6 win over Workington on Sunday, and our supporters get behind us as they did in that game, then we’ll get a result.

“They know the quality of the squad that we’ve got and the threat we pose and they will know that they are going to have to defend well to keep us out.

"The same obviously applies to ourselves so it’s set up for a big game for both sides.

“I don’t think whatever happens on Sunday will decide the tittle because they’ve still to come here later in the season.