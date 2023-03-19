Doncaster RLFC maintain perfect start with victory over North Wales Crusaders

The Dons, who have won all five league and cup games, ran in six tries as they recorded their biggest victory of the season, prevailing 30-16.

But though there were encouraging signs that their attack is starting to gel - especially in the second half - it was their try-line defence which arguably proved more crucial.

Skipper Sam Smeaton led the way with a hat-trick of close-range tries, all set-up by stand-off Ben Johnston, who looked dangerous throughout with ball in hand.

Sam Smeaton

But the try of the try of the match was scored by winger Travis Corion. He supported a break by centre Misi Taulapapa and touched down in the opposite corner following a weaving cross field run.

Both men formed part of a back division which always looked threatening when the Dons were on the front foot.

There were several impressive performances in the forwards in addition to Smeaton with hooker Gregg Burns showing up well from acting half-back.

Crusaders started the better side and had chances to add to their sixth-minute converted try before the Dons - who played too much one-out rugby early on - started to ask questions of their defence.

Winger Tom Halliday raced in at the corner for a well-worked try converted by hard-working scrum-half Connor Robinson.

Crusaders hit back strongly and were twice held up over the line in quick succession.

The Dons weathered the storm and hit the front when Johnston sent Smeaton in. Robinson’s conversion secured his side a hard-earned 12-6 interval lead.

There were chances at both ends in a lively start to the second half before the Dons extended their lead to 18-6 on 52 minutes - Johnston again sending Smeaton over for a carbon copy of his first.

Crusaders’ big forwards continued to prove a threat near the line and after seeing a teammate held up, prop Chris Barrett crashed over for a 57th minute converted try.

Smeaton raced on to another short ball by Johnston to complete his hat-trick on 65 minutes. Robinson again tagged on the extras to restore the Dons’ 12-point lead.

Corion put the game beyond doubt a couple of minutes later but Crusaders had the last word, Matt Reid getting the better of on-loan centre Max Clarke.