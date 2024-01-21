Doncaster RLFC returned to the Eco-Power Stadium for the first time since winning last season’s Betfred League One play-off final in September, going down 42-24 to Super League visitors Hull FC in an entertaining pre-season friendly.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eleven of the squad on duty that day against North Wales Crusaders lined up alongside seven new signings and two trialists in their only warm-up game ahead of this weekend’s 1895 AB Sundecks Cup Group 7 opener against Midlands Hurricanes at the Alexander Stadium.

Hull FC also had over half-a-dozen new signings on debut as head coach Tony Smith fielded his strongest possible side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hull FC star Joe Lovodua, playing at hooker, showed up well in the opening stages and the Dons were the first to threaten – fellow debutant Luke Briscoe just failing to get on the end of a grubber kick by Connor Robinson.

Skipper Sam Smeaton scores the Dons' first try of the season. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The visitors then showed their Super League class with three quickly-taken converted tries to open up a commanding 18-0 lead after just 11 minutes.

Held just short on several occasions, the Dons were unfortunate not to have something to show for a period of sustained pressure on the Hull line - orchestrated by lively half-backs Robinson and Ben Johnston on the back of some strong forward play - towards the end of the first quarter.

But they made it pay when they returned to the attack on 24 minutes with skipper Sam Smeaton crossing near enough for Robinson to convert to make it 6-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Sutcliffe appeared to drop Robinson’s try-scoring pass just shot of the line four minutes later as the Dons continued to be competitive in a quality first half.

The Dons suffered a double blow just after the half-hour mark when winger Liam Tindall raced over for a second converted try and Tom Halliday was sin-binned for a high tackle.

But they didn’t let that affect them and winger Briscoe touched down wide out two minutes later. Robinson landed a superb touchline conversion in the conditions to cut the interval deficit to just 12 points again.

The Dons produced more inventive rugby in the opening minutes of the second half and Watson Boas was held on the line before Hull effectively put the result beyond doubt with a brace of quickly-taken converted tries later in the third quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons weren’t about to throw in the towel, however, and former Super League forward Pauli Pauli brushed off several defenders on a storming 15m run to the line. Robinson added the extras to cut the deficit to 36-18.

The Dons continued to pose problems for the Hull defence despite falling further behind on 69 minutes, and Pauli bagged a second converted try on 76 minutes to make it 42-24.

The referee ended the game shortly after following an injury to Hull’s Cameron Scott, who was stretchered off after a lengthy spell of treatment.

Dons: Guzdek, Halliday, Hey, Lyne, Briscoe, Johnston, Robinson, Matagi, Lovodua, Foster, Smeaton, A Sutcliffe, Knowles, Changes: McConnell, Mafi, Pauli, Holdstock, Thompson, Kenga, Hall, Boas, Talo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad