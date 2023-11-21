Doncaster RLFC land Hull FC utility man Joe Lovodua to continue impressive recruitment drive
The Fiji international scored six tries in 44 games during his two-year spell with the Black and Whites.
Lovodua will join fellow former Super League players Reece Lyne, Suaia Matagi and Pauli Pauli among the fresh faces at the Eco-Power Stadium next season.
The Dons defeated North Wales Crusaders in the League 1 promotion final to end their eight-year Championship exile.
"I just want to let you know I've signed until the end of the 2025 season," said Lovodua, who is currently enjoying an off-season break in Australia.
"I can't wait to get back to England and meet the lads and meet you guys."