The Dons’ title hopes looked to be hanging by a thread when Oldham, who led 16-6 at the interval, scored first after the break as claps of thunder rung around the ground.

But the visitors dominated from that point onwards and scored four tries without reply as they put paid to Oldham’s unbeaten home record and completed their second successive double.

Third-placed Oldham had a late chance to draw the game with one of their rare scoring chances in the second half, but full-back Gregg McNally lost possession within sight of the line and their title hopes suffered what looks like a fatal blow.

Misi Taulapapa

The Dons, on the other hand, continue to have unbeaten leaders Dewsbury, who still have to visit the Eco-Power Stadium, in their sights and with few injury problems are entitled to feel confident about a return to the Championship.

The Dons started well and would have taken a third minute lead had stand-off Ben Johnston been able to gather a loose ball five metres out under the posts with a try there for the taking.

Oldham rode their luck and opened up a 6-0 lead almost immediately – prop Harvey Wilson powering his way over from close range for a try converted by stand-off Martyn Ridyard.

There was another let-off for Oldham when prop Luke Cooper spilt the ball on the first tackle close to the line when looking a likely scorer.

They drew level, however, when impressive scrum-half Connor Robinson picked out winger Misi Taulapapa with a long ball and the veteran touched down near enough for the half-back to convert,

The Dons continued to move the ball about well and centre Brad Hey went close from a Robinson grubber kick.

But with handling mistakes continuing to both thwart their own attacking efforts and gift Oldham territory, the home opened up a ten-point interval lead with a brace of well-taken tries by centre Kian Morgan.

Skipper Sam Smeaton kick-started the Dons comeback when crossing out wide on the right after Hey had gone close on the left flank to make it 22-10.

Hey closed the gap to six points when winning the race to an astute grubber kick by Robinson, who tormented the Oldham defence in the second half as did Johnston.

On-loan full-back Josh Gusdek, who looked an attacking threat throughout, made the extra man in the build-up to Taulapapa’s second try which Robinson, who kicked four out of five conversions, added the extras to level the scores at 22-all going into the last ten minutes.

Johnston won the game for the Dons when he put second-rower Brett Ferres in space in the Oldham half and collected his untidy off-load and, after appearing to stop played to the whistle, and touched down under the posts.

