Doncaster RLFC hoping to bounce back at Featherstone

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing showing in a 27-0 Betfred Championship defeat away to York Knights when they make the short trip to the Millennium Stadium to face derby rivals Featherstone Rovers on Saturday night (6pm).

​It will be the Dons’ second visit to the famous Post Office Road ground in the last month – they beat Swinton Lions there in a home match switched from the Eco-Power Stadium due to pitch renovation.

Saturday’s game will mark the last in a run of six successive fixtures on the road.

The Dons will welcome back giant second-rower Pauli Pauli, who missed playing against one of his former clubs due to a one-match ban, and head coach Richard Horne will be hoping that the former Super League star will be as influential as he was against the Lions.

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Skipper Sam Smeaton, out for around two months with a knee problem which required surgery, could come into contention for a place in the squad if Horne is happy with his fitness.

Smeaton is one of a number of former Featherstone players in the Doncaster ranks, a list which includes loose-forward Loui McConnell (12 appearances) and veteran second-rower Brett Ferres.

The former England forward has played over 400 games during his 20-year career – 40 of them for Rovers between 2020 and 2022.

Papua New Guinea international half-back Watson Boas may feel he has a point to prove after Rovers decided he didn’t fit into their plans going forward after bringing both he and his brother over to the UK a few years ago.

Veteran full-back Craig Hall joined the Dons from Rovers at the end of last season following their failure to win promotion to the Super League despite finishing top of the table after splashing the cash.

Winger Luke Briscoe also left the club - where he set a new club record of scoring in consecutive games - at the end of last season.

Veteran utility back Misi Taulapapa, a huge fans’ favourite during his time with Rovers, could also feature in Horne’s squad as they look to avenge an early-season defeat by a Rovers side which has blown hot and cold.

Inspired by former Leigh half-back Ben Reynolds, Rovers produced one of their best performances of the season when beating the Dons 46-4 at the Eco-Power Stadium back in April.

Reynolds moved on shortly after that and Rovers struggled at half-back until signing former Warrington star Dec Patton who made an immediate impact prior to picking up a lengthy ban which will rule him out of Saturday’s game.