News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Doncaster RLFC hoping for third time lucky in play-offs

Doncaster RLFC will be hoping to go one better than the last two seasons when they kick-off their Betfred League One play-off campaign against Oldham at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday.
By Steve Hossack
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read

Beaten finalists in the last two seasons, the Dons have already beaten the Lancashire side home and away in the league and they also knocked them out of the Challenge Cup in March.

“Although we’ve beaten them three times they were all close games which is reflected by the fact that we only scored 12 points more than they did,” said head coach Richard Horne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s obviously an advantage to be playing at home. But we know it’s going to be a tough game because they are a quality outfit. They’ve got a big, powerful pack, creative half-backs and they’ve got some strike players who can cause you problems.

Mahne Founa scores against Dewsbury. Picture: AHPIX.comMahne Founa scores against Dewsbury. Picture: AHPIX.com
Mahne Founa scores against Dewsbury. Picture: AHPIX.com
Most Popular

“It’s going to be about who takes their opportunities. We’ll probably get the same amount of opportunities as we did on Sunday against Dewsbury and we’ll need to be better at taking them.”

Victory for the Dons would see them visit second-placed Hunslet, with the winner of that game having home advantage in the final.

Should they lose, the Dons would entertain the winners of the Workington-North Wales Crusaders tie with the winners of that game visiting the losers of the Hunslet-Oldham game in the semi-final.

“We are confident of getting the job done this time,” said Horne.

“Sunday’s game was the ideal preparation leading up to the play-offs and the result will give us confidence.”

Related topics:Doncaster RLFCLeague OneOldhamRichard HorneLancashireHunslet