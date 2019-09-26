Doncaster RLFC honour players as they get set for Newcastle Thunder test
The fact that the honours were shared out at Doncaster RLFC’s presentation evening last week reflects the fact that their Betfred League One top-four finish was built on a team effort, rather than individual brilliance.
Although some of the award winners came as no surprise other recipients might not have expected to be honoured during the function held at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Winger Sam Doherty was a deserving winner of the Back of the Year award after topping the club’s try-scoring with 20 going into last Sunday’s game at Oldham.
Doherty, who also picked up the Players’ Player award, has established himself as one of the best wingers in League One.
Although he has scored a number of his tries from high kicks to the corner, he does have other strings to his bow.
It is probably fair to say that not many people would have picked Australian Jordie Hedges to be a contender for Forward of the Year at the start of the season.
The fact that Brad England, who dominated last year’s function, and former Super League star Frankie Mariano played less than a dozen games between them shouldn’t be allowed to detract from the former half-back’s success.
Like England, Hedges punches above his weight when taking the ball in and has the ability to wrong-foot defenders.
Skipper Ryan Boyle, who had a better second season at the club, fellow prop Russ Spiers and long-serving hooker Kyle Kesik also consistently showed up well.
As did back-rower Brad Foster on his return to the club and his contribution to the cause was reflected in his success in the Man of Steel award.
With Hedges picking up a knee injury at Oldham on Sunday, Foster’s return from a two-match ban in the must-win play-off semi-final at Newcastle this weekend is timely.
Few would argue with scrum-half Matty Beharrell as the fans’ choice as their Player of the Year. Beharrell has again proved one of the best goal-kickers in the league.
Any one of the other award winners would have proved a worthy choice for the Player of the Year but it was a proud Hedges who went home with the trophy.