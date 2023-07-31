The Dons first win in three games saw them climb above the third-placed Cumbrians, who had gone into the game on the back of six successive wins.

But there was bad news for Richard Horne’s side as second-placed Hunslet became the first side to beat leaders Dewsbury this season, toppling their West Yorkshire rivals 16-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result means Dons, who have a game in hand, need to win their remaining three fixtures and hope Hunslet, who host bottom club London Skolars and visit Rochdale and Workington in their final two games, drop at least two points during the run-in to claim second spot.

Doncaster RLFC claimed a huge win over promotion rivals Workington at the weekend. Photo: Rob Terrace

The Dons, who produced arguably their best performance at the Eco-Power Stadium in May when beating Town 46-6, trailed 7-6 at the end of a tight first half – recalled winger Tom Halliday touching down for a try converted by Connor Robinson.

But the Dons took charge after the break, dominating territorially for long periods, and scored three tries without reply to lead 22-7 at one stage.

Skipper Sam Smeaton bagged a brace to strengthen his place at the top of the club’s try-scoring chart, with full-back Josh Guzdek also touching down on his return to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just when it looked as though the Dons were coasting to victory on a ground where they suffered defeat in the 2021 play-off final, the Cumbrians found their second win and scored two converted tries during a strong finish.