Doncaster RLFC: Head coach salutes players after much-needed derby success

Doncaster got back to winning ways against Sheffield on Good Friday.

Doncaster RLFC bounced back from a shock 66-0 mauling at York Knights when beating bogey side Sheffield Eagles 19-6 in their Betfred Championship clash at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"We asked for a response and we got one,” said a happy head coach Richard Horne. “We were solid all around and the players did what we asked them to do. They could have started to throw some offloads and shift the ball a bit earlier when we led 10-0, but they stuck to the game-plan.

"The York game probably acted as a wake-up call to some players in how they prepare for games. We had a tough week going into that game with boys missing training due to work commitments.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s frustrating but that’s part-time rugby. We spoke in midweek about needing all the players at the sessions for us to improve and to be able to compete at this level. We showed again today that when we get it right we are a hard team to beat and breakdown.

“Both teams had completion rates of 95 per cent at half-time and that’s very rare. It was a tough, physical game, which we knew it would be, but there was a lot of good football.

“I think defensively we dealt with their shifts (in play) very well. They are always a hard side to defend against because they can attack from their own 20 given an opportunity.

“We controlled our sets and also took our chances, which we’ve probably been a bit guilty not doing so well in some previous games.”

Two-try winger Edene Gebbe had his best performance in a Doncaster shirt. “He’s one of those players who if he turns up and plays he’s a threat,” said Horne. “We’ve just got to try and get a tune out of him every week.”

The game marked the return of New Zealander Tyla Hepi after his second ACL injury.

“It was fantastic to see him back out there and he did more minutes than we expected and he had a big smile on his face after the game,” said Horne. “He’s great with the group and he’s character both on the field and off it.

“He not only gives us a new dimension in how we play, but he also sets standards and plays at 100 miles per hour and expects everyone else to do the same and he gives it to them if they do not.”

The Dons suffered a pre-match blow when strong-running forward Brad Knowles injured himself in the warm-up, joining fellow forwards Pauli Pauli, Sam Smeaton and Isaac Misky on the sidelines.