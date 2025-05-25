Doncaster RLFC get the better of struggling London Broncos

Sam Smeaton. Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC’s veteran second-rower Sam Smeaton celebrated his 100th appearance for his hometown club with a try as Richard Horne’s side climbed into seventh spot in the Betfred Championship with a 30-12 win over London Broncos at the Eco-Power Stadium.

It came at a vital stage of the game (62 minutes) with the Dons just four points ahead of the visitors, who recorded a 30-4 win at Castle Park on their last competitive visit to the city ten years ago.

Hopes that the Dons would carry on from where they had left off when beating league leaders Halifax Panthers at The Shay a fortnight ago failed to materialize.

Despite the efforts of veteran prop Suaia Matagi, who was making his 250th career appearance, and young Hull FC dual-reg prop Will Gardiner, the Dons struggled to stamp their authority on the game in the face of some quick line speed by the lowly Broncos who belied their lowly position.

Strong-running winger Edene Gebbie looked to be in with a chance of opening the scoring on nine minutes after some good handling in the London half but centre Brad Hey’s pass was ruled forward.

The Dons started to get on top towards the end of the first quarter and scrum-half Connor Robinson, whose half-back partnership with Watson Boas again served the home side well, made good ground after supporting a strong yardage run by Gebbie.

The Dons’ pressure paid off on 20 minutes. Robinson and Hey helped set up a chance for Gebbie to cut inside the Broncos defence 15m out and touch down near enough for Robinson to convert to claim his ninth try of a season in which he is getting better with every game after making a shaky start to life at the club.

Broncos hit back strongly through their creative spine and strong-running forwards and drew level just before the half-hour.

Loose-forward Marcus Stock, who went close on several occasions during the game, created the position which led to centre Aaron Small slicing through from close range for a try out wide which winger Chris Hellec converted.

Broncos finished the half on top and Hellec punished a high tackle when kicking them into an 8-6 interval lead with a 39th minute penalty.

Broncos carried on from where they had left off on the restart, but it needed a superb tackle around the halfway line by second-rower Will Lovell to halt the powerful Gebbie, who was fancying his chances of a trademark long distance try.

The Dons regained the lead on 56 minutes. Prop Brad Knowles burst into space in the London 20 with support on both sides and elected to feed hooker Isaac Misky who went over from close range for a try goaled by Robinson, who finished with five from five.

The Dons opened up an 18-8 lead at the start of the final quarter when Misky and Robinson combined to send Smeaton over for a try he definitely enjoyed scoring if the celebrations were anything to go by.

Although the Dons enjoyed a ten-point lead at that stage, the tiring Broncos continued to play with a lot of enthusiasm and remained in contention.

That all changed on 73 minutes. Full-back Craig Hall broke the line and found Boas up in support. Robinson’s conversion made it 24-8.

Hall also had a hand in Doncaster’s final try on 76 minutes, producing a pin-point grubber kick for PNG international Gebbie to bag his second try close to the line.

Broncos never stopped trying and their efforts were rewarded with a second try by Jensen Moml two minutes from the end of an entertaining game.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne. Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Gardiner, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, McConnell. Subs: Misky, Knowles, Hepi, Fash. 18th man Johnston.