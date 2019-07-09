Doncaster RLFC: Former England international Rangi Chase set to make Dons debut
Former England international half-back Rangi Chase will be looking to hit the ground running on his debut for Doncaster RLFC this weekend.
The former England international will play his first game for two years in Sunday’s key Betfred League One promotion clash against leaders Whitehaven in the last of three ‘home’ games being played at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium.
Chase was handed a two-year ban in July 2017 after failing a post-match drugs tests while on loan at Widnes Vikings following a Super League game against Wakefield Trinity.
The 33-year-old, whose magical handling skills have helped conjure up numerous tries over the years, was thrown a lifeline by the Dons earlier this year.
He has been training with the club for the last couple of months during which time both players and coaching staff claim he has helped raise standards during sessions at Cantley Park.
Chase has joined the club until the end of the current season and during that time, in addition to helping the fourth-placed Dons win promotion back to the Championship, he will be looking to impress other clubs with a view to earning himself a contract for next season and beyond.
Assistant coach Pete Green says he is looking forward to seeing what Chase, who is expected to start against the Cumbrians, can do after working hard to get back into shape.
“He will give us that running threat in the halves which I think we’ve probably been lacking at times over the last 18 months or so,” he said.
The former Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star is expected to be partnered at half-back by scrum-half Matty Beharrell who was rested in Saturday’s league game at West Wales Raiders.