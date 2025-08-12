The Dons were narrowly edged out in their last game, at Bradford Bulls.

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne will cross swords with former Hull FC team-mate Paul Cooke in Sunday’s Betfred Championship derby against Featherstone Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium (3pm).

Horne played a pivotal role in Cooke scoring the winning try in Hull’s dramatic 25-24 Challenge Cup win over Leeds Rhinos in 2005 – the same year the Black and Whites reached the Grand Final at Old Trafford. Cooke will need no introduction to Doncaster fans. He steered the club to a top-four play-off spot back in 2014 in his role as player-coach.

But a knee injury at the end of that season restricted his appearances the following year and he was relieved of his duties midway through the campaign following a run of defeats. Cooke subsequently enjoyed two spells working with Doncaster Knights as well as working as an assistant coach at Leigh and York prior to joining Rovers last November in the same role

He was promoted to head coach after just a couple of games when Rovers surprisingly parted company with James Ford.

“He’s a great coach. He’s all about his detail and he does his homework,” said Horne. “I’m sure he’ll have his side up for the game.”

Horne, however, is less concerned about the personalities involved than the result in what both clubs see as a key four-pointer in the promotion battle. “I just see it as another game; it doesn’t matter who is coaching the team we are playing,” he told the Free Press.

“There are probably four teams, including ourselves, who are looking to claim one of the two play-off spots up for grabs if you assume that the current top three are safe. Oldham, who are four points clear of Featherstone and ourselves - although we both have a game in hand over them - are also looking well placed.

“We believe with the group of players we’ve got that we are good enough to retain our place in the top six. And because we have to play all of the teams battling it out for a play-off spot, it is in our hands.”

Rovers will be looking to complete the double over the Dons having recorded a 22-4 win over Horne’s side at the Millennium Stadium on the opening day of the league season back in February.

“I don’t think we were particularly bad on the day; I just thought that they were very good,” said Horne. “They played the (wet and heavy) conditions really well. We had an 82 per cent completion rate but we just couldn’t get down to their end often enough to cause them problems because of their (defensive) line speed.

“They looked very strong that day but picked up some injuries in mid-season and it is only recently that they have been able to field a side of similar strength. Unfortunately, we’ve picked up a few injuries in recent weeks which couldn’t have come at a worse time for us given the quality of opposition we face during the run-in.”

Proud of his much-changed side’s efforts in a narrow defeat at Bradford last weekend, Horne will again be without a handful of regulars but will welcome back leading try-scorer Edene Gebbie following a two-match ban.