Doncaster RLFC’s remarkable second half comeback ultimately proved in vain as high-flying Sheffield Eagles hung on for a nail-biting 22-20 Betfred Championship derby win at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Connor Robinson, who had previously hit the post with his touchline conversion after winger Bureta Faraimo had forced his way over from acting half-back late on to close the gap to two points, missed a 79th minute penalty from a position he would convert from nine times out of ten which would have given his side what would have been a deserved draw.

Still the drama hadn’t finished and centre Reece Lyne, a threat with ball in hand in the second half, was halted inches from the line with the last play of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagles, who retained the South Yorkshire Cup, had looked to be in total control of the game when going in 22-6 and even if their final try by stand-off Corey Aston just before the break had been a disputed score - the Dons claiming he had robbed winger Luke Briscoe of the ball before racing 50 metres to score.

Dons' Brad Hey in action against Sheffield Eagles. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

They had dominated a below-par Doncaster side who struggled to cope with their strong-running pack and creative backs all benefitting from quick ruck speed and were good value for their lead.

But for some last-ditch tackling and superb try-line defence, Eagles could have been out of sight by the break with the Dons only rarely posing problems at the other end.

Eagles led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter with tries by Matty Dawson-Jones and centre James Glover and it was against the run of play when the Dons closed the gap to just four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briscoe, who had another good game, touched down after his opposite number Dawson-Jones failed to deal with a high kick to the corner by Robinson, who also added the extras.

Aston broke the line prior to committing full-back Josh Guzdek, who had replaced Craig Hall in a tactical switch a couple of minutes earlier, and sending second-rower Alex Foster over for a third converted try.

Doncaster supporters in the crowd must have feared the worst during the half-time break, but it was a different Dons side, well served up front by the likes of loan signings AJ Wallace and Lewis Baxter along with Loui McConnell and Brad Knowles, which started the second half and it wasn’t long before they started to turn the tables on third-placed Eagles.

Former Eagles’ favourite Guzdek crossed for the first of their three second half tries when running on to a neat pass by Lyne and racing clear down the middle of the pitch before rounding full-back Matty Marsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson added the extras and closed the gap still further when being on hand to receive Pauli Pauli’s pass out of the tackle after he had made it to the line despite having several defenders on his back.

It was ‘game on’ at this stage with Eagles spending long periods on the back foot – though they remained dangerous whenever they reached Doncaster’s red zone and it needed a superb tackle on the line by centre Brad Hey to deny them a fifth try.

But it was the Dons who finished the strongest despite the amount of energy-sapping defending that they had had to do in the first half, but Eagles held on to complete a hat-trick of narrow victories over their South Yorkshire rivals this season.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Fariamo, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Hodgson, Matagi, Wallace, Ferres, McConnell. Subs: Holdstock, Pauli, Guzdek, Baxter, 18th man: Tali.