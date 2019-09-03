Doncaster RLFC: 'Entertainer' Rangi Chase extends Keepmoat Stadium stay
Doncaster RLFC’s gamble on throwing a lifeline to former England star Rangi Chase is starting to pay off following an outstanding display at the weekend.
Chase, who has signed a deal with the Dons for the 2020 season, returned to the game following a two-year ban in early July amid a blaze of publicity.
But rather than exploding onto the scene at League One level the former Super League star’s return has proved more of a slow burner.
“Rangi didn’t have a pre-season and had minimal conditioning before he resumed playing but we always knew that he would come good,” said head coach Richard Horne, reflecting on his best performance for the club in Sunday’s 48-12 win over Keighley.
“We knew that his performances would get better every week he plays and that is showing and he is looking fitter.
“He’s still not the finished article and he’s probably still two or three games away from where he wants to be.”
Chase was known as an ‘entertainer’ during his time in the top flight and Horne says nothing has changed.
“He wants to entertain the crowd with his handling skills and show boating but I’ve asked him to rein that in a bit,” said Horne.
“But the pass which sent Tom Halliday over from halfway was outstanding.”
Another man to impress Horne was dual-registered prop Levy Nzoungou.
“He played very well on Sunday and he enjoyed being back playing after being out with a hamstring injury for a couple of weeks,” said Horne.
“He’s enjoying being here and he’s playing well and we were happy to have him back on Sunday.
"He’s strong in the contact and he takes energy out of defenders trying to stop him.”
Horne says Nzounga is eligible to play for the Dons in the play-offs.