Doncaster RLFC edged out by high-flying Barrow Raiders

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC are still looking to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season after going down to a 24-19 Betfred Championship defeat against second-placed Barrow Raiders at the Northern Competitions Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Dons, who had Andre Savelio finally making his debut, didn’t go down without a fight with the result in doubt until the final whistle.

The Dons recorded one of their best wins of last season on the same ground last season and those supporters who made the long trip to south Cumbria must have entertained hopes of another victory when Richard Horne’s side led 15-8 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Edene Gebbie, who played for Barrow’s Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven last season, gave the Dons an early 10-4 lead when latching on to two loose balls and leaving defenders trailing in his wake as he claimed two long-range tries.

He would have had a third inside the first quarter, and given his side a 14-4 lead with the conversion to come, had he not dropped the ball over the line in the act of scoring following some snappy Doncaster handling.

Raiders, who have made their best start to a Championship campaign since Betfred took over as sponsors, had earlier levelled the scores through a well-worked try by winger Andy Bulman – his ninth of the season.

They closed the gap to two points when winger Tee Ritson, on loan from Super League St Helens who he joined from Barrow at the start of last season, showed just why he is rated one of the fastest players in the game when latching onto a kick meant to pin the Dons down deep in their own half and then rounding full-back Craig Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Reece Lyne, who carried the ball well throughout, claimed the Dons’ third try late in the half after they had done well to keep the ball alive.

Hall missed the resulting conversion but dropped a 38th minute goal to open up a seven-point lead at the end of a half where the Dons had rarely put the home side under any sustained pressure but had defended well and taken their chances.

Barrow wasted no time in capitalising on the blustery wind at their backs at the start of the second half and a well-taken converted try by centre Curtis Teare saw them close the gap to just one point.

Lyne went close for the Dons prior to Barrow loose-forward Ryan King, who picked up a game-ending injury in the process, forced to his way over on 53 minutes to give his side the lead (20-15) for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting to play with more freedom in attack than earlier, the Dons hit back with a second try by Lyne and had Hall managed to add the difficult conversion they would have led deep into the final quarter.

Teare crossed for his second try late on but with the conversion being missed the Dons only needed a converted try to salvage a result and put the Cumbrians under late pressure.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Hey, Lyne, Gebbie, Charles, Robinson, Bowden, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Sutcliffe, McConnell. Subs: Tali, Boas, Baldwinson, Savelio.