Head coach Richard Horne got the response he was looking for following the disappointing defeat at North Wales Crusaders five days earlier, as his side posted 60 points without reply to record their biggest win of the season.

The result was never in doubt as the third-placed Dons scored four converted tries without reply to lead 24-0 at the interval in their last away game of the regular season.

Centre Misi Taulapapa bagged a brace with winger Tom Halliday and on-loan forward Albert Vete also touching down for first half tries all goaled by scrum-half Connor Robinson.

Sam Smeaton

PNG international Watson Boas quickly made his mark when coming off the bench and with Alex Holdstock also touching down the Dons led 36-0.

Robinson converted his own try as the one-way traffic continued with Skolars producing little of the form they had shown in the last quarter of the game at the Eco-Power Stadium where they scored 24 points without reply after trailing 60-6.

Skipper Sam Smeaton improved his chances of finishing League One’s top try-scorer this season when weighing in with a brace.

Vete and Boas, who tagged on two conversions, also finished with a brace as the Dons gave their points difference a much-needed boost.

The result saw the Dons close the gap on second-placed Hunslet to two points with two games of the regular season remaining. But the Leeds club, who have a much better points difference, remain favourites to finish runners-up to Dewsbury and secure themselves home advantage in the forthcoming play-offs.