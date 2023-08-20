Doncaster RLFC ease to victory against Cornwall

Admittedly it was a game that the third-placed Dons, who had former Hull FC and Castleford Tigers Super League star Mahe Fonua on debut, were expected to win with something to spare, but that had been the case against the Hurricanes who ran out 41-10 winners.

A dominant first half display saw the Dons come in leading 28-0 which put paid to any hopes Cornwall might have entertained of producing another shock. They then finished strongly following a slow start to the half with a late scoring burst taking their tally to 120 points without reply in their last two games.

Although well beaten, the Choughs never stopped trying and went close to a deserved consolation try on several occasions.

Mahe Fonua scores for the Dons. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The Dons dominated the opening exchanges and it came as no surprise when the powerful Fonua, celebrated his Dons debut when crashing over from close range on five minutes with scrum-half Connor Robinson kicking the first of his eight conversions.

Fonua spelt danger for the Choughs every time he got on the ball in the first half with his strong running and off-loading - less so after the break prior to being substituted just after the hour mark.

Stand-off Ben Johnson exploited a gap close to the line to claim Doncaster’s second converted try just before the end of the first quarter.

Brett Ferres’ crossfield run set up a close-range try for Fonua on 24 minutes following some excellent handling along the line.

Hooker Greg Burns touched down from close range with winger Tom Halliday producing a spectacular dive in the corner on the hooter.

Cornwall started the second half with half-back Cameron Brown in the sin-bin and suffered a further blow when losing centre Thomas Ashton with a knee injury shortly before Halliday raced in for a second converted try,

Papua New Guinea international Watson Boas, who had replaced Burns at half-time, broke strongly from acting half-back 30 metres out to score the Dons next try following a spell of Cornwall pressure.

Having moved out to centre following Fonua’s departure, he then provided the scoring pass for winger Travis Corion.

Corion then turned provider when getting Ferres over in the corner after Cornwall had failed to defend a high kick to the corner.

Cornwall went close again before powerhouse prop Albert Vete crashed over from close range to bring the half-century of points up.

Corion showed his pace on a thrilling 50m touchline tilt to claim the Dons’ 11th and final try.