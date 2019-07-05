Doncaster RLFC: 'Don't let yourselves down' Dons are urged ahead of clash with winless West Wales

Jordie Hedges

“Having beaten them at home in both the league and the 1895 Cup we’ll go into the game as big favourites but we can’t afford to be complacent and that is something we’ve spoken about in training this week,” said Dons No 2 Pete Green.

“While we’ve always been able to get ourselves up for the big games we’ve let ourselves down on occasions this season against sides we were expected to beat.

“We not only want to go down there and pick up a win, and hopefully boost our points difference, but we also want to put on a performance.

“Although we’ve lost a couple of games by the odd point or so, we’ve been playing well in recent weeks and we want to build on that momentum going forward.”

The Dons are boosted by the return of winger Matty Chrimes, who missed the last three games due to playing for England Students in the annual Four Nations competition.

“With Rangi Chase available next week and other players coming back in the next few weeks there is going to be competition for places in most positions and the players in action against West Wales will be playing to keep their shirts for the big game against (leaders) Whitehaven next Sunday,” said Green.

Although scrum-half Matty Beharrell is included in the 19-man squad named after Thursday’s night’s ‘short but intense’ training session, he is not due to play.

“Matty has played quite a few games in quick succession since coming back from injury and has been playing really well but it was always planned that we’d give him a rest this weekend,” said Green.

Australian utility man Jordie Hedges will switch from loose-forward to partner Watson Boas at half-back.