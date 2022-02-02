Doncaster RLFC discover next Challenge Cup opponents
Doncaster RLFC have been drawn away to Rochdale Mayfield in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:26 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:31 pm
Richard Horne’s side beat Thornhill Trojans 24-6 on Sunday to book their place in the next round.
Now another National Conference League Premier Division outfit stands between Doncaster and a fourth round tie at home to Championship side Whitehaven.
The Dons will travel to Rochdale over the weekend of February 12-13.
The winners of that game will host Whitehaven over the weekend of February 26-27.
Doncaster do not start their League One campaign until March 27 when they welcome Midlands Hurricanes to the Eco-Power Stadium.