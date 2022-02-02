Doncaster RLFC discover next Challenge Cup opponents

The Challenge Cup trophy. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Richard Horne’s side beat Thornhill Trojans 24-6 on Sunday to book their place in the next round.

Now another National Conference League Premier Division outfit stands between Doncaster and a fourth round tie at home to Championship side Whitehaven.

The Dons will travel to Rochdale over the weekend of February 12-13.

The winners of that game will host Whitehaven over the weekend of February 26-27.