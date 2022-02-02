Doncaster RLFC discover next Challenge Cup opponents

Doncaster RLFC have been drawn away to Rochdale Mayfield in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:26 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:31 pm
The Challenge Cup trophy. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Richard Horne’s side beat Thornhill Trojans 24-6 on Sunday to book their place in the next round.

Now another National Conference League Premier Division outfit stands between Doncaster and a fourth round tie at home to Championship side Whitehaven.

The Dons will travel to Rochdale over the weekend of February 12-13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The winners of that game will host Whitehaven over the weekend of February 26-27.

Doncaster do not start their League One campaign until March 27 when they welcome Midlands Hurricanes to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster RLFCThornhill TrojansDoncasterRichard HorneLeague One