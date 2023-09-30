Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But Hall said Doncaster’s aim for their first season back in the Betfred Championship after an eight-year absence is survival, insisting: “we need to walk before we run”.

Hall told The Free Press Dons’ first signings could be through the door in the next two weeks.

He said: “If we can get two or three of the ones that are on our list it will make a statement.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall celebrates promotion with the players.

"These guys have got good offers. A couple of them want to come here and they have got Super League clubs wanting them.

"If little old Donny can get them, we will be alright.”

Hall admitted there was a “massive gap” between League One and the Championship.

Last year’s League One champions, Keighley Cougars, were relegated straight back to the third tier this season.

Workington were also relegated from the Championship in 2022, 12 months after their promotion.

Hall, who confirmed Dons will begin training three times a week from next season to help bridge the gap, said: “We will just try to survive in year one.

"We should be able to do that.”

Dons are targeting up to eight new signings before the 2024 campaign.

Hall also expects the club to retain about 15 members of the current squad.

He said: “We will have to be up to speed quick, that’s why we are going to have to bring some big boys in, some fit boys who can play multiple positions.

"We can’t spend our money on players who can play one position because if they get injured we are buggered.”

Hall insisted new signings would still have the ‘wow’ factor, however.

Promotion was also vital to keep hold of their best players, he added.

Hall said: “If we can get some of our targets across the line I’m pretty sure people will sit up and take notice.

"We don’t necessarily bring in the best players here. They have got to fit in with our culture and our group.