Doncaster RLFC claim long-awaited win over Sheffield Eagles

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC clipped Sheffield Eagles’ wings for the first time since their return to the Betfred Championship when claiming an 19-6 win in an entertaining derby clash at a blustery Eco-Power Stadium.

Eagles, who had won the previous four competitive games between the two sides, plus two pre-season friendlies,were the first to threaten. But fortunately for the Dons, second-rower Alex Sutcliffe, part of an impressive pack, was on hand to save the day.

Eagles were reduced to 12 men for ten minutes when prop Eddie Battye was sin-binned for a high tackle on winger Edene Gebbie.

The Dons wasted no time in capitalising on their extra man, Gebbie forcing his way over in the corner.

The former Whitehaven man had a much better game than in the 50-18 1895 Cup defeat at the Olympic Legacy Park, hardly putting a foot wrong in attack and defence.

They would have increased their lead on 15 minutes had winger Luke Briscoe been able to touch down from Robinson’s cross-field kick.

The Dons were also reduced to 12 men on 17 minutes when prop Suaia Matagi was sin-binned.

Eagles piled on the pressure but the defensive qualities on show in the win over Toulouse in their last home game. but so sadly lacking against York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium five days earlier, kept them at bay.

The Dons opened up a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter when skipper Reece Lyne ran strongly to touch down in the corner for a try goaled from touch by Connor Robinson.

Matagi gained good yardage in his first carry after returning to the fray, but Eagles continued to look dangerous with ball in hand.

Back-rower Tyla Hepi came on for his first appearance in eleven months after suffering a second ACL injury and quickly made a impact.

The Dons went close to a third try on the stroke of half-time through full-back Craig Hall from another teasing kick by Robinson, whose tactical kicking caused Eagles problems throughout.

Eagles enjoyed the better of the territory in the third quarter and Reis Butterworth looked all set to open their account on 52 minutes after a spell of sustained pressure, but somehow the Doncaster defence managed to turn him on his back over the line.

It only proved a stay of execution, however, as Eagles’ pressure paid off two minutes later when Blake Broadbent crashed over from close range near enough for Corey Aston to convert to make it 10-6.

The game looked to be in the balance at that stage with the next try crucial,

It came against the run of play on 69 minutes when some inventive play in the build-up saw Gebbie bag his second try in the corner.

Robinson failed to add the touchline conversion but hit the target with two subsequent penalties to kill off any comeback hopes Eagles may have entertained.

Hall completed the scoring with a last-minute drop goal.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Bowden, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Sutcliffe, McConnell. Subs: Baldwinson, Hepi, Tali, Charles.