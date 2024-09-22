Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC secured a creditable eighth-place finish in their first season back in the Betfred Championship for eight years after completing the double over Swinton Lions with a hard-fought 22-20 win at Heywood Road.

With Swinton needing a win to ease their relegation fears, Dons boss Richard Horne had predicted it would be a tough game for his charges, who were lacking several regulars, and he was proved right with the result in doubt until the final whistle.

Any worries that the Dons might still be ‘on the bus’ after arriving at the ground later than planned following the club coach breaking down en-route, were quickly dispelled as they took an early lead when second-rower Pauli Pauli powered his way over for an unconverted fourth-minute try.

The Lions roared back with full-back Richard Lapori running a good line to touch down near enough for Jack Stevens to add the extras to give his side a 6-4 lead after seven minutes.

The Dons regained the lead on 15 minutes when scrum-half Connor Robinson, who also added the extras, did well to get his try-scoring pass out to Loui McConnell ten metres out when looking to be held.

The home side looked all set to draw level with the kick to come when centre Jayden Hatton found a gap five metres out but he was halted inches from the line by a try-saving tackle.

Play quickly switched to the other end of the pitch where winger Luke Briscoe, as he has done so often this season, beat his opposite number to Robinson’s kick to the corner to earn his side a 14-6 lead after 23 minutes.

Robinson pulled his conversion wide but made no mistake with a close-range penalty a couple of minutes later after Swinton’s decision to go for a short goal-line drop out didn’t work out as hoped.

Despite trailing by ten points, Swinton continued to look lively with ball in hand whenever they got into the Doncaster half, but there was no question that the visitors had looked the better organised side and went close on both flanks.

St Helens’ loanee winger Tee Ritson showed his blistering pace with a run down the right and it needed a superb tackle by full-back Josh Guzdek to deny him. It only proved a stay of execution, however, with scrum-half Jordan Gibson weaving his way over from close range.

Stevens again added the extras and also converted a last-minute penalty to cut the interval deficit to just two points.

Swinton made the early running after the restart without seriously threatening the Doncaster line before the visitors enjoyed a period of pressure during which prop Lewis Baxter would have capped a hard-working display with a 56th minute try had he managed to hold on to Robinson’s grubber kick on the line.

Stevens put his side level two minutes later with an angled penalty.

A 40-20 kick created the position from which the ball was worked to the right to give Ritson the chance score in the corner to give his side, who now seemed to have the momentum, a 20-16 lead at the start of the final quarter.

The Dons’ hopes of turning the tide were boosted when the Lions were reduced to 12 men on 64 minutes when second-rower Gavin Rodden was sin-binned.

The Dons survived further pressure before McConnell, who started at hooker for the first time during his time with the club, drove over from close range for a 68th minute try which Robinson goaled to earn his side 22-20 lead.

Pauli was bundled into touch just short of the line as the Dons sought to make the game safe.

Swinton remained in contention but their handling continued to let them down at times as they looked to chance their arm.

Dons: Guzdek, Briscoe, Lyne, Tali, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Baxter, McConnell, Matagi, Sutcliffe, Pauli, Wallace. Subs: Hey, Holdstock, Smeaton, Mafi. 18th man: Halliday.