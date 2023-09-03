Given the fact that all three previous games between the two sides, all won by the Dons, had featured margins of two, four and six points, few would have predicted that Richard Horne’s side would come in at half time leading 24-0.

Or that Oldham would have been restricted to just one real scoring chance – centre Connor Carr being held inches short during their best spell of the half when trailing 18-0 as they became the third side in the last four games to fail to score against the Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having come back from 22-6 down just after half time at the Vestacare Stadium to win 28-22, no-one in the Doncaster camp would have been thinking the game was as good as won during the break but that proved to be the case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dons' Albert Vete drives to the try line against Oldham. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The Dons started strongly with both Super League prop Albert Vete and veteran Misi Taulapapa testing the Oldham defence with strong runs.

They got the start they were looking for six minutes when centre Mahe Fonua, who has proved an inspired short-term signing, powered his way over from close range for an unconverted try following some good build-up play in the Oldham 20.

Danger threatened for Oldham again on 17 minutes when scrum-half Connor Robinson picked out Fonua with a long pass and second-rower Brett Ferres would have fancied his chances of a try with a clear run to the line had he held on to the centre’s back pass 20 metres out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson extended Doncaster’s lead with an 18th minute penalty and he also hit the target a couple of minute later when Vete proved unstoppable from close range when charging over to leave the visitors trailing 12-0.

Even at this stage it looked as though Oldham needed to score next though they didn’t look to have any answers to some tight marking.

Robinson added to their worries on the half hour when he dummied his way over from close range for a try he also converted.

Oldham’s hopes suffered a blow when veteran winger Patrick Ah Van was sin-binned for tripping his opposite number Tom Holliday as he chased his grubber-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson had a drop goal attempt charged down but Oldham’s relief was short-lived with Alex Holdstock running on to a short ball under the posts to present the half-back with a simple conversion to earn his side a commanding interval lead.

Any hopes Oldham might have entertained rested on them scoring first after the break but, despite a spirited showing, it was the Dons who had the better of the third quarter.

They only had a 56th minute Robinson penalty to show for their efforts, however, though several players including skipper Sam Smeaton, who still needs one more try to set a new club record, went close.

Despite having full-back Greg McNally sin-binned for the foul which led up to Robinson’s penalty, Oldam held the Dons out until seconds before he returned when centre Brad Hey did well to get Halliday away out wide for another converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sprinted in for his second try as the hooter sounded.