Doncaster RLFC bring in quintet as long-serving Tali prepares to bring up decade at club
Prop Josh Bowden has signed a one-year deal after departing Championship winners Wakefield. Forward Jordan Baldwinson has committed to the Dons for two years after leaving Bradford Bulls. Second row Jacob Jones is also on board for two years following his departure from Leigh Leopards.
New Zealand-born hooker Isaac Misky will earn his first taste of English rugby league with the Dons having signed a one-year contract with Papua New Guinea utility back Edene Gebbie also signing for a year.
Meanwhile, centre Jason Tali has also extended his stay. Tali, who has made 163 appearances for the club, is heading into his tenth season at the Eco-Power Stadium.
"I love it here at Doncaster, I’m settled into the area, and it was an easy decision to make," he said. "We’re in for a tough pre-season, but I am ready to rip in and smash into 2025."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.