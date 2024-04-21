Doncaster RLFC bounce back with victory at Barrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dons produced a dominant second half display to claim a 38-6 victory over an in-form Barrow side to end a run of three successive defeats.

The Dons dominated the first quarter with big centre Brad Hey and hooker Joe Lovodua both crossing for tries, the second of which full-back Craig Hall converted to open up a 10-0 lead.

Lucky not to be further behind, Barrow finished the half strongly and cut the deficit to four points with a converted try.

Joe Lovodua scores for the Dons. Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

The Dons regained their ten-point lead when the impressive Ben Johnston scored a trademark try.

Hall put more distance between the two sides when supporting a break from acting-half back by the lively Watson Boas.

Second half substitute Connor Robinson, who make an impact with his clever kicking game, added the extras to earn the Dons a 22-6 lead on the hour.

The home side continued to contribute to their downfall with some poor handling and discipline and the Dons took full advantage with Pauli Pauli powering his way over out wide.

Centre Reece Lyne stretched out to claim a sixth Doncaster try prior to winger Luke Briscoe touching down a couple of minutes from time

The Dons went close to another try from a kick and chase on the hooter.