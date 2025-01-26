Doncaster RLFC beaten by Bradford Bulls in Challenge Cup

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC bowed off the Wembley trail as Championship rivals Bradford Bulls charged into the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup with a 30-4 victory at Odsal Stadium.

Bulls deserved to go through to face Castleford in the next round but were made to work harder for their win by a dogged Doncaster side than the score might suggest.

Again short of cover in the forwards, the Dons had three of their close-season signings – Eden Gebbie, Jacob Jones and Isaac Miskey – all making their competitive debuts.

The Dons got off to a worst possible start when Bradford loose-forward James Donaldson crashed over for a second-minute converted try.

Bulls, who will be one of the favourites for this season’s title when the Championship campaign gets underway next month, continued to make the running and but for scrum-half Connor Robinson kicking the ball dead under pressure they would have been in again.

The Dons gradually came more into the game and they opened their account when hooker Greg Burns crossed from close range after a Connor Robinson free-kick had given them an attacking position in the Bradford 20.

The visitors enjoyed a spell of territorial pressure and had winger Gebbie held on to a high kick to the corner by Robinson they would have gone ahead.

Bulls weathered the storm and extended their lead on 23 minutes when centre Kieran Gill ran on to a cleverly-delayed pass by half-back Joe Keys, who again added the extras, to score.

Bradford’s big forwards continued to look dangerous with the ball in the Dons’ 20 but they failed to add to their tally until full-back Tom Holmes capitalised on Brad Hey losing his footing just before the break.

The Dons, who hadn’t helped their cause at times with their handling in the cold, wet conditions, finished the half on top with centre Reece Lyne twice going close.

But such chances were few and far between in the second half, although the likes of stand-off Ben Johnston and prop Pauli Pauli occasionally posed Bradford problems, and most of the action took place in Doncaster territory.

It was perhaps reflective of how well the Dons generally defended, however, that Bulls opted to take a kick at goal rather than go for a try midway through the half after the visitors had kicked the ball out on the full.

Bulls made certain of victory when touching down for another converted try 90 seconds later after the Dons had failed to clear the danger from a kick which bounced kindly for them over the line after being palmed back.

Keys bagged their final try five minutes from time after his kick rebounded favourably off the foot of the post.

Dons: Hall, Gebbie, Lyne, Hey, Faraimo, Johnston, Robinson, Pauli, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Sutcliffe, McConnell. Subs: Misky, Tali, Mafi, Gill.