The former Great Britain international, 37 on Monday, also gave himself an early birthday present when touching down from full-back Elliot Hall’s inside pass early in the second half to give his side a 20-4 lead over an Oldham side who were also defending a 100 per cent league record.

The Dons, who had to come from 18-0 down to claim a narrow two-point victory when the sides met at the same venue in their Challenge Cup second round tie, led throughout as they kept up the pressure on leaders Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were hanging on at the end after Oldham, who had looked dead and buried when trailing 26-4 midway through the second half, scored three converted tries in quick succession.

Picture: Rob Terrace

Buoyed by their ten-try Good Friday derby win over Rochdale, Oldham made the early running and would have opened their account but for Dons winger Jack Sanderson outjumping his opposite number near his own line.

His 40m clearing run helped create the field position from which centre Jason Tali celebrated his first home game of the season by sending the supporting Hall over for a try goaled by Connor Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impressive centre Brad Hey added a second try following more Oldham pressure when touching down out wide to make it 10-0.

Oldham again produced a spirited response and cut the deficit to six points on 22 minutes when former Super League Grand Final winner Iain Thornley touched down out wide following some good handling in the Dons 20.

The Dons extended their lead on the half-hour, winger Tom Halliday crossing from close range after getting on the end of a pin-point cross-field kick by Alex Holdstock.

Robinson, who formed a formidable half-back partnership with Ben Johnston, added the extras to give his side a 16-4 interval lead - though Oldham would have pegged at least four points back had on-loan Wigan star Thornley not dropped the ball over the line in the act of scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons lost some of their momentum at times in the third quarter but still managed to cross for two further tries – Hall capping his best game for the club when adding to the one by Ferres out wide on the hour mark.