Doncaster RFC's former players reunite to toast Twickenham anniversary

Doncaster’s class of 1997 enjoyed a reunion at Knights’ recent home game against Ampthill to reminisce about their run to the RFU Intermediate Cup final.

Doncaster went down 21-13 to Thanet Wanderers at the home of England Rugby in 1997 following a memorable cup run in the national knockout competition.

A controversial knock-on infamously helped the Kent side to victory in front of a 5,000-strong crowd.

Players and fans were reunited at Knights’ recent game at home to Ampthill at Castle Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser David Senior said: “Everyone played their part in the 1997 season.

“It wasn’t just the 15 players on the pitch – it was everyone who manifested the success. That’s why we’ve made this event so inclusive.”

Ex-player coach Kevin Westgarth said: “I don’t miss an opportunity to come back here, it’s great, I love it.