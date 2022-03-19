Doncaster RFC's former players reunite to toast Twickenham anniversary
Doncaster’s past players rolled back the years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their RFU Intermediate Cup final appearance at Twickenham.
Doncaster went down 21-13 to Thanet Wanderers at the home of England Rugby in 1997 following a memorable cup run in the national knockout competition.
A controversial knock-on infamously helped the Kent side to victory in front of a 5,000-strong crowd.
Players and fans were reunited at Knights’ recent game at home to Ampthill at Castle Park.
Organiser David Senior said: “Everyone played their part in the 1997 season.
“It wasn’t just the 15 players on the pitch – it was everyone who manifested the success. That’s why we’ve made this event so inclusive.”
Ex-player coach Kevin Westgarth said: “I don’t miss an opportunity to come back here, it’s great, I love it.
“Every time I come back here it’s just wonderful.”