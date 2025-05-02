Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for seven-race Summer Saturday Series card

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Doncaster Racecourse’s Summer Saturday Series launches this weekend with a seven-race card for punters heading to the track.

Racing gets underway at 5.10pm with a class five handicap over the seven furlong trip before the card comes to a close at 8.24pm with a class six contest over the mile and a quarter trip.

Read below for the latest tips and a full preview of the Doncaster card on Saturday courtesy of Racing TV, who offer the latest horse racing free bets offers.

The opening contest on Saturday’s card sees ten runners head to the stalls for the class five handicap for three-year-old’s (5.10). Native Honey made a promising debut for new trainer Jim Goldie at Musselburgh three weeks ago and could be the play here at a decent price in the opener with that sixth place under her belt. Graduated rates the next best for trainers Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, a winner at Epsom last season and has been consistent since, including a fourth at Nottingham on seasonal return 21 days ago.

Race two of the afternoon is another class five contest, this time a maiden stakes over the mile and a quarter trip (5.45). Of the small five-runner field, preference heads the way of Mister Rizz, a 425,000 Guineas buy that holds an entry in the Group 1 Dante Stakes further down the line and was second on debut 26 days ago at Kempton. The Cheveley park-owned and William Haggas-trained Archivist is a major threat though, another that holds a Dante entry and also a Derby one off the back of a second in a Nottingham novice three weeks ago.

Race three of the evening (6.20) sees a field of eight head to the stalls for a class four maiden stakes. The Richard Hannon-trained Nakeeb sets a solid standard in this one, second of 11 in a Newmarket maiden 16 days ago. Competizione appeals most as the one to chase home Hannon’s charge off the back of an encouraging seventh in a Newmarket maiden on debut just over a fortnight back for the John and Thady Gosden yard.

Gemini Star will look to bounce back from a poor 2024 in race four at Doncaster on Saturday (6.50), following an encouraging reappearance at Leicester last month when third for trainer Alice Haynes, while race five (7.20) can head the way of Rogue Dancer, hailing from the Jack Jones yard, who arrives on a hat-trick following decisive wins at Southwell and Wolverhampton in recent weeks.

The penultimate contest of Saturday’s meeting is a class four handicap over the one mile and three furlong distance, with six runners set to tackle it (7.54). The Ed Walker-trained Bas Bleu looks the way to go, only nudged up 1lb in the weights having returned this season with a third at Kempton three weeks ago.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 8.24 with a mile and a quarter class six handicap and a field of nine will head to the stalls to take it on. Preference in the finale heads the way of Calibos for the Diana and Chris Kubler team, a very good third of eight at Wolverhampton 12 days ago and is expected to go well again here. Of his rivals, Keats House for the Mick and David Easterby yard rates the chief threat, suited by this step up in trip having rallied to finish sixth at Redcar last month.

