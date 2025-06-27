Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Saturday’s seven-race Summer Series card

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The latest installment of Doncaster Racecourse’s Saturday Summer Series arrives this weekend with a competitive seven-race card on offer.

Saturday’s meeting gets underway at 5.50pm with a class four handicap over the six furlong trip before coming to a close at 9.00pm with a seven furlong contest in class five.

Saturday’s card kicks off with a class four handicap contest and a field of nine are set for the off at 5.50. Previous course and distance winner Many A Star looks the way to in the opener, who also won three times over the winter on the all-weather and is below his last winning-mark so has to enter calculations here for trainer Jamie Osborne. Ingleby Archie rates the next best, who had shown previous good form prior to a poor draw that cost him at York last time out but should still be in-form.

A class five novice stakes is up next at 6.25 and a field of nine will head to the start for the six furlong sprint. Wicket Keeper, hailing from the Ed Bethell yard, made a winning debut for new connections when scoring at Catterick last time out so gets the narrow vote here ahead of the Roger Varian-trained Shavkat, another last time out winner on debut that should improve though has to shoulder a penalty on his second racecourse start.

Ten three-year-olds will line up for the class five handicap (7.00) to mark race three on the Doncaster card. Zappata racked up a quick four-timer last month when scoring at Ripon but didn't appreciate the longer and stiffer test at Beverley last time out so is now back where he is comfortable and should be tough to beat for the George Scott yard here.

A few debutants and low-mileage runners will feature in race four on the card (7.30) in the maiden fillies’ stakes in class two, worth a handy £15,702 to the winner. Wetsand hails from the impressive James Owen yard and makes an intriguing debut here in a very trappy contest, where the betting markets will tell a lot. She gets the marginal nod ahead of Miss India, also from an impressive yard with George Boughey, also making a first start for a stable that always commands respect.

Alfa Whiteburd looks the way to go in race five (8.00), a four-time winner on the all-weather and made a good start for the Ivan Furtado yard when second at York last time out, while the penultimate race of the day (8.30) can head the way of Thankyou Baronness, switching to handicaps and up in trip off the back of a staying-on fourth when last seen at Goodwood last month.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 9.00 with the class five handicap over the seven furlong trip and of the ten-runner field, preference heads the way of Obito for trainer David O’Meara, a winner last time out at Hamilton to open his account with plenty in hand and appears to be slightly ahead of the handicapper.

Doncaster selections - Saturday (via Sporting Life)

5.50 - Many A Star

6.25 - Wicket Keeper

7.00 - Zapata

7.30 - Wetsand

8.00 - Alfa Whiteburd

8.30 - Thankyou Baronness

9.00 - Obito