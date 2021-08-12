Doncaster Racecourse launch search for 'Doncaster Hero 2021'

Image courtesy of Doncaster Racecourse

If you do, here’s how to nominate them for a very special award and prize.

Doncaster Racecourse has launched the search for the ‘Doncaster Hero 2021’ as part of the build-up to next month’s Cazoo St Leger Festival.

With everyone facing unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months, the award will celebrate individuals in the community who have reached out to make a difference during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Racecourse

The racecourse is asking the public to make nominations for the Doncaster Hero 2021 accolade by visiting the Doncaster Racecourse website and submitting a short summary about their nominee’s achievements and how they’ve gone above and beyond to support the local community over the past 18 months.

Entries must be submitted by midnight on Wednesday 25 August.

The overall Doncaster Hero 2021 will be invited to enjoy hospitality at Doncaster Cup Day on Friday 10 September along with their friends and family, as well as a £500 donation to the charity of their choice.

All submissions will be entered into a draw to win a pair of 50 County Tickets to also attend the fixture.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “It’s been a tough 18 months for everyone but I think we’ve all felt inspired at one time or another after hearing stories of individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their community.

“Everyone here at Doncaster Racecourse felt it was important to celebrate and reward the achievements of our local heroes during this year’s Cazoo St Leger Festival; this initiative is a small way for us to say a big thank you to these special people.

“We really want to hear and share the stories of Doncaster’s local heroes. These are the ones who always volunteer, always say yes and put the needs of others before their own. We think they deserve to be recognised – plus given a great day out at the races too!”

Doncaster Racecourse’s Cazoo St Leger Festival is a highlight of the Flat racing season and one of the most prestigious race weeks of the British horse racing calendar.

The Doncaster Hero 2021 will be announced on day three of the Cazoo St Leger Festival – Doncaster Cup Day – which will be a celebration of all things great about the South Yorkshire town.

For more information about the Cazoo St Leger Festival, as well as available tickets and hospitality, please visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.