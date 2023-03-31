The going at the track is currently Soft, Heavy in places and there are showers forecast during the day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find more tips on Racing TV.

The feature event on the card is the £150,000 Lincoln Handicap over a mile at 3.35pm. The William Haggas-trained Al Mubhir is leading player for William Haggas. The four-year-old impressed at Haydock in October when powering to glory on heavy ground and has undergone wind surgery since. Haggas is also represented by Montassib who chased home another Lincoln contender Wanees who struck at Haydock in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awaal has been gelded since powering to glory at Redcar in October and is another contender given that victory won on heavy ground. Baradar impressed over seven furlongs at Doncaster in November and the five-year-old is an interesting runner given that was his first run for George Boughey.

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Atrium powered to glory in soft ground at Doncaster in September and has to be respected as he goes in search of a hat-trick. Majestic captured the Cambridgeshire on his latest start and is another contender in this event.

Elsewhere on the card, the £45,000 Listed Doncaster Mile Stakes (4.10pm) is headed by Poker Face. He is unbeaten in three starts for Simon and Ed Crisford and impressed when powering to a ready success at Pontefract last time out. Astral Beau has won three of his last four starts and impressed at Newmarket in October when last seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brunch has plenty of top-class form, but has not won since landing a Listed event at Pontefract in July.

The £45,000 Listed Cammidge Trophy Stakes (3.00pm) is another interesting event. His Majesty The King is represented by King’s Lynn who has bags of top-class form and is a course and distance winner. He takes on fellow course and distance scorers Asjad and Temple Bruer. El Caballo has won six of his last seven starts and is another leading player, along with Fast Response who struck by two lengths in a Listed event at Doncaster in November. Popular six-year-old Commance Falls is another interesting runner given he goes well fresh.

The opening contest is the £35,000 Brocklesby Stakes is the first two-year-old contest on turf this year. The €250,000 purchase Valadero is a fascinating runner and is by Starspangledbanner. Loaded Gun is another intriguing runner who cost €75,000 and is a son of 2000 Guineas hero Magna Grecia, whilst Indication Callwas purchased for €42,000 and is a son of Soldier’s Call. Sankari is out of Ribchester and this £35,000 purchase is another name to note.

Doncaster selections

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.50pm Valadero

2.25pm The Gatekeeper

3.00pm King’s Lynn

3.35pm Atrium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.10pm Poker Face

4.45pm Ribal