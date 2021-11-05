Doncaster Plant Works ABC teenager wins national title

Gideon Anaba is the latest national champion to emerge from Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club in Hexthorpe.

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:43 pm
Gideon Anaba celebrates victory at the England Boxing National Junior Championships.

The 15-year-old celebrated victory at the recent England Boxing National Junior Championships at Hereford Sixth Form College.

He beat Thetford’s Jon Tom Kerry by a split decision to win Sunday’s final in the male development class B over 80kg category.

Gideon had beaten Tommy Pollock of Capitol ABC, who weighed in more than 15kg heavier than his opponent, by unanimous decision on Saturday to earn a place in the final.

Gideon Anaba in action at the England Boxing National Junior Championships. Photo: Drew Smith

Paul Harrison, head coach at Doncaster Plant Works ABC, said: "Gideon boxed strongly throughout both bouts, showing his skill and determination to compete at a national level.

"Gideon represents everything good about this club and we're all very proud of his achievement."

Gideon follows a long line of successful boxers from Doncaster Plant Works ABC dating back from when the gym first opened in 1931.

Paul Harrison