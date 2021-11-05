Doncaster Plant Works ABC teenager wins national title
Gideon Anaba is the latest national champion to emerge from Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club in Hexthorpe.
The 15-year-old celebrated victory at the recent England Boxing National Junior Championships at Hereford Sixth Form College.
He beat Thetford’s Jon Tom Kerry by a split decision to win Sunday’s final in the male development class B over 80kg category.
Gideon had beaten Tommy Pollock of Capitol ABC, who weighed in more than 15kg heavier than his opponent, by unanimous decision on Saturday to earn a place in the final.
Paul Harrison, head coach at Doncaster Plant Works ABC, said: "Gideon boxed strongly throughout both bouts, showing his skill and determination to compete at a national level.
"Gideon represents everything good about this club and we're all very proud of his achievement."
Gideon follows a long line of successful boxers from Doncaster Plant Works ABC dating back from when the gym first opened in 1931.