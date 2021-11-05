Doncaster Plant Works ABC teenager wins national title

Gideon Anaba celebrates victory at the England Boxing National Junior Championships.

The 15-year-old celebrated victory at the recent England Boxing National Junior Championships at Hereford Sixth Form College.

He beat Thetford’s Jon Tom Kerry by a split decision to win Sunday’s final in the male development class B over 80kg category.

Gideon had beaten Tommy Pollock of Capitol ABC, who weighed in more than 15kg heavier than his opponent, by unanimous decision on Saturday to earn a place in the final.

Gideon Anaba in action at the England Boxing National Junior Championships. Photo: Drew Smith

Paul Harrison, head coach at Doncaster Plant Works ABC, said: "Gideon boxed strongly throughout both bouts, showing his skill and determination to compete at a national level.

"Gideon represents everything good about this club and we're all very proud of his achievement."