Doncaster Phoenix's revival halted by Sandbach

Photo: Getty Images

Forward Harry Phillipson scored his first senior try for the club but it proved to be only a consolation against strong and organised opposition.

The defeat left Phoenix third bottom in the Midlands Premier table with four wins from their opening 13 games.

The match was played at Thornensians RUFC due to Covid limitations at Castle Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first 25 minutes the location favoured neither side with both defences on top and the only score registered was a penalty for the visitors.

Then, as so often this season, a couple of errors and a missed tackle were to be the downfall of Phoenix.

The well-drilled visitors took advantage on both occasions to score two tries and take a 15-0 lead into half time.

Phoenix came out for the second half and once again dominated position and possession early on but came away from the opposition line without reward and the visitors’ defence was outstanding.

Phoenix were then punished at the scrum in midfield and from the resulting penalty Sandbach broke at pace to score a converted try and give them an unassailable 22-0 lead.

The home side did not give up the fight and following repeated penalty offences, which saw Sandbach issued with a yellow card, some relentless forward pressure saw prop Phillipson go over.