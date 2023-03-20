Doncaster Phoenix turn attentions to Papa John's Men’s Community Cup

Phoenix, who have been plagued by injuries in the second half of the season, were beaten 5-27 by Sandal in their final match last weekend.

Just four players from the side that beat Sandal at the start of the season featured in the return fixture at Castle Park, underlining the scale of Phoenix’s injury and availability struggles.

Phoenix topped the Regional 1 North East table back in September but lost their final eight games of the campaign to finish ninth out of twelve teams.

Doncaster Phoenix. Photo: FSP Images

A youthful side found themselves 12 points down just 10 minutes after kick-off against Sandall but rallied and got on the scoreboard when hooker Sam Fell drove touched down midway through the first half.

But they were quickly under the cosh again and the visitors extended their advantage with another try to lead 5-17 at the break.

Their dominance continue after the restart and within five minutes they were further ahead thanks to a penalty before sealing a bonus-point win with a converted try on the hour mark.

With the league season over Phoenix have a free weekend before competing in the new Papa John’s Men’s Community Cup.

The first stage of the competition will see Phoenix face Scunthorpe at home on April 1 before travelling away to face Oundle and Broadstreet.