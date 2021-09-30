Doncaster Phoenix suffer third straight defeat

Sam Bottomley scores for Phoenix against Sheffield.

Phoenix ran their opposition close and the game was not decided until the last five minutes.

But the end result was a third defeat from four games in Midlands Premier – leaving the Castle Park club third bottom in the early standings.

The home side were dominant early on and opened up a 10-0 lead in the first 20 minutes with a penalty and converted try.

A fine try by Phoenix skipper Sam Bottomley, after a midfield break by hooker Fraser Leiper, converted by fly-half Seth Adams reduced the deficit to three points.

They should have taken the lead on the half hour but the referee controversially disallowed a try by winger Tom O’Brien for a foot in touch.

Phoenix quickly conceded another converted try before O’Brien did get on the scoresheet with an excellent solo effort on the stroke of half time.

O’Brien added a second try following the restart but Sheffield’s forward pack starting to dominate and they added a further converted try to lead 24-17 and Phoenix conceded a yellow card to be reduced to 14 men.

Adams kicked a penalty on 65 minutes to keep Phoenix in the game at 24-20 but Sheffield sealed victory with a converted try with five minutes to go.