Doncaster Phoenix stun Midlands Premier leaders Bridgnorth

Doncaster Phoenix celebrate their win at Midlands Premier leaders Bridgnorth.

The Shropshire outfit were previously unbeaten at home this season and had won their last five games, while Phoenix were looking for their first victory of 2022.

Phoenix’s 35-33 triumph was even more impressive due to the fact their team was made up of seven Doncaster academy players as a result of an ever-growing list of injuries and Covid casualties.

Veteran hooker Scott Plevey also returned to help out the depleted squad.

Tom O’Brien kicked two penalties but two well-worked tries helped the hosts into a 12-6 lead.

Winger Oli Gomes went in for Phoenix’s first try of the game five minutes before half time and O’Brien added the extras but there was still time for Bridgnorth to score another converted try and go into the break 19-13 ahead.

Tries from hooker David Moores and debutant Max Hayes, either side of the home side’s fourth try, cut the deficit to 26-25.

Bridgnorth perhaps thought another home win was in the bag when they made it 33-25 but Phoenix’s young side showed great spirit and tenacity and their forwards started to dominate the game.

Centre Sai Tobeyweni released winger Trinka to score in the corner and set up a grandstand finish.

And in the closing stages Julian Leszcynski made a half break and put away Trinka for his second and match-winning try.