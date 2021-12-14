Doncaster Phoenix secure comeback victory at Oundle

Tom O'Brien

The struggling Northamptonshire side, who are bottom of the Midlands Premier, led 12-0 and then 15-7 at the break but Phoenix’s extra fitness eventually told as they fought back to win for the second successive weekend.

Phoenix’s fourth league win of the season increased the gap to eight points between themselves and Oundle.

The home side looked to be taking control when they scored two early tries, one converted, to give them a 12-0 lead inside 15 minutes.

Phoenix’s forward power came to the fore when they drove over from a lineout and hooker Fraser Leiper touched down for the second game running.

Winger O’Brien added the extras before the hosts kicked a penalty just before half time to extend their lead to 15-7.

Phoenix were camped on the home side’s line following the restart only for some resolute defence to keep them out. The pressure eventually told when Oundle received a yellow card and O’Brien kicked the resultant penalty.

Despite the numerical disadvantage the hosts responded with a penalty of their own to go 18-10 in front.

However, Phoenix dominated the final 20 minutes and a key moment arrived when full back Josh Winter broke well and quick ball resulted in fly half Seth Adams going over near the posts. O’Brien converted and held his nerve with a late penalty to complete the comeback.